Donegal record comfortable win over Antrim to reach Ulster Semi-Final

Donegal had progressed to the Ulster GAA Senior Championship Semi-Final after a comfortable win over Antrim on Sunday afternoon in MacCumhaill Park with a scoreline of 3-19 V 1-09.

Donegal captain and full forward Michael Murphy scored 6 points, and Donegal’s goalscorers were Jamie Brennan, Patrick McBrearty, and Paddy McGrath also scored his first ever senior championship goal for Donegal. Ciaran Thompson scored 4 points in today’s game and Karl Lacey, Frank McGlynn, Michael Langan, Mark McHugh and Hugh McFadden were all on the scoreboard for Donegal.

Donegal progress now to the Ulster Championship Semi-Final, where they will play Derry or Tyrone, who play on Sunday the 28th of May.