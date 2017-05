Donegal are though to the Ulster Semi Final for the seventh consecitive season.

Rory Gallagher’s side booked their place in the last four with a 3-19 to 1-9 over Antrim in Ballybofey.

Despite the big winning margin, Donegal Captain Michael Murphy says there is still plenty to work on…

There was seven first Ulster Championship starts, five Championship of which were debuts.

One of those was Caolan Ward who was glad to get his first championship game under the belt…