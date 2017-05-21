Buncrana Hearts win Buncrana Credit Union Cup Final on penalties

Buncrana Hearts have won the Buncrana Credit Union Cup Final after beating Greencastle 6-5 on penalties.

The game was scoreless for 90 minutes, and it was a Stephen McHugh penalty in the first half of extra-time that broke the deadlock for Buncrana. Greencastle’s Matty Henry drew the sides level in the second period of extra-time to bring the game to penalties.

The penalty shootout was a tense affair which was 4-4 and had to go to sudden death. Gerard Boyle scored Buncrana’s 6th penalty, and a save from Hearts goalkeeper Eoghan O’Doherty saw Buncrana take the cup.