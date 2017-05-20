Weekend Edition Saturday May 20th

On today’s Weekend Edition, Donal Kavanagh stood in for Greg, and spoke to Deric Henderson, author of the book “Let This Be Our Secret”, the shocking true story of a killer Dentist, his Mistress and how they murdered their Spouses and how they almost got away with it.

Deric examined the 1991 police investigation that failed to detect a crime. And he has also explored how the affair embarrassed and then scandalised the Baptist Church. In Let This Be Our Secret Henderson has produced the definitive account of one of the most extraordinary murder cases to hit these islands for decades.

Donal was joined in studio this morning with Derry City band Lavengro who are fast becoming one of the brightest young bands to have recently emerged onto Northern Ireland’s music scene. They have been making waves in the gigging circuit since forming in the summer of 2015.

Donal spoke to Raphoe Farmer John Graham who has been nominated by his customers for up and coming ‘Rising Star’ in The Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer of the Year Awards. John was surprised and delighted to be nominated. The winner is selected at a special dinner in Dublin next week end. John is at the Artisan Market each Saturday in Letterkenny.

Tonight, at a special 6pm Voodoo Vintage comedy show in Letterkenny, two comedians will present ‘Works in Progress’, an opportunity to test new material in an informal setting. Donal is one of them, the other is Belfast comedian Mary Flanigan.

Last year, the Huddle Up Errigal Group raised €8500 for 3 charities, this year they begin their fundraising with a special showing of Celtic’s 1967 European Cup winning match at Teach Jack.

David James is one of Donegal’s brightest musical talents, as well as a star of Irish dancing. His latest single is in support of Pieta House, he joined us to talk about the single, and his recent World Championship Dancing success………

Enda O’Doherty is a Waterford based schoolteacher who plans to climb Kilimanjaro in July……..with a washing machine on his back.

