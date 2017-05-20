Ulster Senior League’s Eleven 30 side is named – reaction from the night

The 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League’s ‘Eleven 30’ selection – a team with a combined haul of 69 Leagues and 41 League Cups – has been unveiled.
The selection, to celebrate 30 full seasons of the Ulster Senior League, which first came into being in the 1986/87 season, was revealed at the League’s annual presentation function.
Goalkeeper – Damien Bradley
Right back – Eamon McConigley
Left back – Liam Sweeney
Centre back – Davy Deery
Centre back – Malachy McDermott
Right midfield – Kenny Harkin
Left midfield – Gerry Gill
Centre midfield – John McElwaine
Centre midfield – Stephen McNutt
Striker – Gary Heaney
Striker – Ronan Coyle (pictured with Johnny McCafferty)
Manager – Fr Michael Sweeney
Highland Radio got the reaction of some of those named in the team.
Firstly, we can hear from former players Ronan Coyle, Stephen McNutt, and Davy Deery, who were all named on the team
Danny McConnell, a former manager, Eamon McConigley, who enjoyed success as a player and manager, and current USL chairman Johnny McCafferty also spoke about the league over the past 30 year.