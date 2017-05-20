Ulster Senior League’s Eleven 30 side is named – reaction from the night

The 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League’s ‘Eleven 30’ selection – a team with a combined haul of 69 Leagues and 41 League Cups – has been unveiled.

The selection, to celebrate 30 full seasons of the Ulster Senior League, which first came into being in the 1986/87 season, was revealed at the League’s annual presentation function.

Goalkeeper – Damien Bradley

Right back – Eamon McConigley

Left back – Liam Sweeney

Centre back – Davy Deery

Centre back – Malachy McDermott

Right midfield – Kenny Harkin

Left midfield – Gerry Gill

Centre midfield – John McElwaine

Centre midfield – Stephen McNutt

Striker – Gary Heaney

Striker – Ronan Coyle (pictured with Johnny McCafferty)

Manager – Fr Michael Sweeney

Highland Radio got the reaction of some of those named in the team.

Firstly, we can hear from former players Ronan Coyle, Stephen McNutt, and Davy Deery, who were all named on the team

Danny McConnell, a former manager, Eamon McConigley, who enjoyed success as a player and manager, and current USL chairman Johnny McCafferty also spoke about the league over the past 30 year.