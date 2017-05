Tyrone miss out on a place in the Nicky Rackard Cup Final after their loss to Armagh on Saturday afternoon with a scoreline of 2-25 to 1-14

Armagh lead the match all the way through, and never looked like relinquishing their lead. Armagh will face the winners of the match between Monaghan and Derry in the Final on the 10th of June in Croke Park.

Francis Mooney gave his full time report after the Nicky Rackard Cup Semi-Final…