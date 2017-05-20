Race Organiser Tony Campbell with the low down on the 2017 An Post Rás.

The An Post Rás comes to Donegal next week.

Stage Three on Tuesday sees the riders leave Newport in County Mayo, tackling 142kms before finishing in Bundoran at around 2.45pm.

The event will spend the following three days in the county with further stage finishes in Buncrana, Dungloe and Donegal Town.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly ahead of Sunday’s start in Dublin, Rás Organiser Tony Campbell says Donegal will provide a demanding challenge for the riders…

Get behind the 2017 An Post Rás and experience the big race atmosphere, Join the Highland Radio Outside Broadcast teams at the end of Stage Four in Buncrana on Wednesday 24th May and Stage Five in Dungloe on Thursday 25th May.