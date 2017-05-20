Plans to develop social housing on town centre car park not to go ahead

It’s been confirmed that Donegal County Council has no plans to develop social housing at the upper car park that serves St. Eunans Cathedral in Letterkenny.

It follows representations made from Cllr. Dessie Shiels to the Council after he received information that the partial site had been identified by the State Housing Land Management Strategy last month.

The site was one of two identified in the town out of 700 across the country.

Cllr. Shiels says the car park is vital to the area and is satisfied for now with the Councils response: