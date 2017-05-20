Ollie Horgan disappointed with result but happy with Harps’ performance

Ollie Horgan was disappointed with Finn Harps’ result on Friday night when they went down 2-1 to Galway United in Eamonn Deacy Park, but he wasn’t disappointed with his team’s performance.

Harps had a chance to be 2-0 up at the break following Killian Cantwell’s great chance that came back off the crossbar, and then Harps took the lead through a Barry Molloy goal.

74 minutes were gone on the clock when Galway drew level, and then it was in the depths of injury time when Vinny Faherty converted a headed chance that saw Galway take the 3 points.

After Friday’s match, John Mulligan spoke to Ollie Horgan to get his thoughts on the evening’s events…