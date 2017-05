Tyrone manager Mattie Lennon concedes that Armagh were the better team on the day in the Nicky Rackard Cup Semi-Final, but he is happy with how his team are progressing.

Lennon noted how his team were in relegation battles last year, and in 2017 they made it to the League Final, the Shield Final and the Nicky Rackard Cup Semi-Final.

After the match on Saturday, Lennon gave his thoughts on the game…