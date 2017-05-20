logo



Kenny Shiels pleased with Derry City players’ commitment

20 May 2017
by admin

Kenny Shiels believes his team showed great commitment and ability in Friday evening’s 3-1 win over Shamrock Rovers in Buncrana.

Shiels thinks that the people of Derry should be proud of the team’s performances as of late. The Candystripes manager lauded his side’s excellent disciplinary record while speaking about the level of officiating in the Friday evening encounter.

After the match, Shiels gave his thoughts on all the action and looked ahead to their next fixture on Monday evening…

Martin Holmes spoke to Derry City players Aaron McEneff and Barry McNamee after the match to get their reaction on the game and the team’s recent performances…

