HighlandTV: Rory Kavanagh and Colm McFadden preview Donegal v Antrim

The race for the Angloe Celt Cup starts this weekend.

The Ulster Championship swings into action for Donegal on Sunday when Rory Gallagher’s side take on Antrim in Ballybofey.

On this weekend’s GAA Preview, Tom Comack looked ahead to the game with Donegal’s All Ireland winners Rory Kavanagh and Colm McFadden…

Donegal v Antrim in the Ulster Championship Quarter Final will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport from 4pm with Oisin Kelly and Declan Bonner in association with Brian McCormick’s Sports & Leisure, Letterkenny.