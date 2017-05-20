Fine Gael leadership race continues

The Fine Gael leadership race is hotting up, with a Dublin TD describing Leo Varadkar supporters as “choir boys” who are “singing for their supper”.

Kate O’Connell, who’s campaigning for Minister Simon Coveney, told a meeting in Clare last night that Minister Varadkar doesn’t understand the needs of rural Ireland.

Leo Varadkar will officially kick off his campaign this afternoon, having already secured support from a number of high profile figures in Fine Gael.

Junior Minister Pat Breen is the latest to declare his support: