Donegal Senior Team to face Antrim

Four players will be making their Donegal Senior debuts in the Ulster GAA Championship match against Antrim on Sunday. Eoghan Ban Gallagher will be making his first start for the senior team.

The four players making their debuts are Jamie Brennan (Bundoran), Jason McGee (Cloughaneely), Michael Carroll (Gaoth Dobhair) and Caolan Ward (St. Eunan’s).

The full team is as follows:

Mark Anthony Mc Ginley,

Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Eoghan Ban Gallagher,

Martin Reilly, Frank McGlynn, Caolan Ward,

Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson,

Micheal Carroll, Hughie McFadden, Ryan McHugh,

Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan

Substitutes: Peter Boyle (GK), Karl Lacey, Eoin McHugh, Cian Mulligan, Brendan McCole, Martin McElhinney, Mark McHugh, Michael Langan, Darach O’Connor, Enda McCormick, Conor Morrison