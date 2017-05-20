Derry and Strabane Council launches draft improvement plan

Derry City and Strabane District Council has published a draft Performance Improvement Plan for 2017/2018.

The first draft is currently available online and Council is keen to get the views of the public to the key objectives, whether other and to find out if there are other improvement objectives people would like to see considered.

The council says it wants the plan to help people to prosper through developing a strong, competitive, entrepreneurial and innovative economy; to enjoy long and healthy lives by increasing participation in high quality leisure sport and healthy living activity and to experience improved customer satisfaction by improving customer support services and processes.

The draft plan also outlines the Council’s commitment to protect and enhance the environment.

John Kelpie, Chief Executive with Derry City and Strabane District Council says public feedback on the draft plan is important in helping the Council to improve its services and to gauge issues that are important to the people of the City and District.

Encouraging the public to get involved and have their say, he said the council is committed to bringing about improvement across all areas of its work.

The plan can be accessed at –

http://www.derrystrabane.com/getmedia/fe1484e8-ee30-47e5-a120-45a7d33296fd/app-1-Improvement-plan-section-1718.pdf