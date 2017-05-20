Body recovered from River Foyle identified as missing Sam Comber

A body recovered from the River Foyle has been identified as missing man, Sam Comber.

The PSNI have confirmed that Foyle Search and Rescue recovered the body this morning.

The family of Mr Comber who was last seen in Derry on Sunday last have identified his body.

The 39 year-old bought items from a supermarket in the Quayside area at approximately 2:25pm before cycling towards the Peace Bridge.

The bike was later found chained up in a lay-by in the Newbuildings area.

The family wishes to thank everyone involved for their help and support and have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.