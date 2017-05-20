Body discovered near Loughanure last evening

Gardaí are investigating a sudden death incident at Lettercaugh, Crolly, Co Donegal.

A man in his 60s was found in a caravan by a local farmer last evening.

Emergency services were alerted and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the man, believed to be from outside Ireland, had not been seen in a few weeks and may be dead for some time.

His body remained at the scene overnight and was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning for a post mortem examination.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

The scene is currently preserved.