Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr has got a wildcard in next weekend’s round of the European Moto 3 championship

Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr has got a wildcard entry into next weekend’s round of the European Moto 3 championship at Donnington Park.

It will run alongside the prestigious World Superbike Championship round next weekend.

It’s a great opportunity for the 17 year old school boy to gain valuable experience racing against some of the best young riders in Europe. Adding to the experience will be his chance to share the track with world champions like Ireland’s Johnny Rea and Max Biaggi to name a few.