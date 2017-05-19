logo



You’re Having A Laugh – The Wrong Answers

19 May 2017
by admin

 

Tune into Lee Gooch’s Drivetime  from 3.30pm Monday to Friday  for ‘You’re Having A Laugh’. Below is the list of wrong answers.

Aidan Quinn

Pierce Brosnan

Paul Brennan (Fair City)

Fergal Darcy

Nicky Byrne

Brendan Fraser

Barrack Obama

Chris Ashmore

Side Joe Bob ( Simsons)

Gordon Ramsey

Ricky J

Prince Charles

Enda Kenny

Frank Kelly

Conal Gallen

Ray Darcy

Derek Mooney

Ryan Tubridy

Will Smith

Graham Norton

Gay Byrne

Des Cathal

Brendan Grace

John Giles

Dermot Bannon

David Schwimmer

Steven Fry

Roy Keene

Kevin Dondon

Russell Crowe

Joe Duffy

Bradley Cooper

John Travolta

Mr Bean

Denzel Washington

Ed Sheerin

