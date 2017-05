There has been a welcome to the news that full services, including respite services, will be restored Carndonagh Community Hospital in the coming weeks.

The recent loss of respite services at the hospital had been the result of staff shortages due to retirement and illness leave but the HSE has confirmed the recruitment of nurses and health care staff is underway.

Local Councillor Albert Doherty says he has been told by the executive that that process will be concluded shortly: