Vincent Bonner and Seamus McGettigan named Presidents of Donegal Motor Club

Vincent Bonner and Seamus McGettigan have been appointed joint presidents of the Donegal Motor Club.

The first Donegal winners of the International Rally take on the role from Derek McMahon who passed away last year.

The pair drove their Mk2 Escort to success in the 1983 Donegal International after a thrilling battle with Austin McHale.

The Dungloe driver and Letterkenny navigator partnership returned to compete in the 2011 rally marking the 40th anniversary of the event.

Seamus told Highland Radio Sport, “We are honoured to be named joint presidents and we are looking forward to representing the motor club and it’s members.The Donegal Motor Club is a very respected family in rallying circles and having been involved since the early days, it is humbling to have this awarded to us”.