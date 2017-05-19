logo



Three Donegal School Deputations have ‘positive’ meetings with Education Minister

19 May 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal Deputy believes progress has been made on seeking funding for three major school building projects in Donegal.

Deputations from Scoil Adhamhnain in Luinnaigh, Derrybeg, St Marys National School, Stranorlar and Gaelscoil Na gCeithre Maistrí, Donegal Town met with Education Minister Richard Bruton yesterday to discuss the need for various improvements works in each school.

The visit has been organised by Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher who says all three meetings were very positive and is confident that solutions will be found for the schools:

