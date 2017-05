Donegal start the defence of their Ulster Minor title on Sunday in Ballybofey.

It’s a new look side with just five of last years panel still around for the final year of the minor championship.

The counties have already met this year, with Donegal taking victory but during last years run to the title, Antrim gave Donegal a big scare in the quarter final.

Peader Mogan is back this year and has taken on the Captains role, something that he is honoured to have…