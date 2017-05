Minister Paschal Donohoe has declared his support for Leo Varadkar in the Fine Gael leadership race.

He said Mr Varadkar is ‘the most capable politician of his generation’.

It’s also expected that Chief Whip Regina Doherty will announce her support for the Social Protection Minister later.

A number of TDs are also expected to declare for Simon Coveney today.

This morning Minister Paschal Donohoe made his intentions clear: