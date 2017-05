Two-time All Ireland-winner Joe McMahon has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The 33-year old won three Ulster titles, as well as twice helping Tyrone lift the Sam Maguire.

McMahon says a combination of injuries over the past two seasons means he can no longer commit to the inter-county setup, but still hopes to play with his club Omagh St Endas…

Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte praised McMahon’s efforts in his Tyrone career…