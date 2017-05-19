Man who raped his grand niece in Donegal jailed for seven years

A man who molested and raped his grand-niece 25 years ago in Counties Donegal and Dublin has been jailed for seven years.

The 66-year-old man, who cannot be named by law to protect his victim, was convicted of five offences after a jury trial at the Central Criminal Court in April.

He had pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual assault between November 1992 and December 1994 and two counts of rape between June and September 1994.

Sentencing the man, Ms Justice Margaret Heneghan said he had engaged in an “enormous and gross breach of trust”.