The organisers of the Jamboree in the Park open air concert in Letterkenny tomorrow say the event should not lead to traffic problems, and there is adequate car parking arranged.

The 5,000 capacity event takes place on Neil T.Blaney Road, with gates opening at 3pm.

Mick Carroll is Events Manager with AJS Promotions – He says a lot of thought has gone into ensuring that parking is not a problem………….