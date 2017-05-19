HighlandTV: Ronan McLaughlin and Sean McFadden look ahead to a Donegal influenced 2017 An Post Rás

The 65th edition of the An Post Rás takes place in the coming week with Donegal having four of the eight stage finishes.

There’s nearly 500km in the county and it will feature two of the most difficult climbs in the country – Mamore Gap and Glengesh Pass.

The Rás starts from Dublin Castle on Sunday 21st May. Bundoran will host a stage finish on Tuesday the 23rd with the riders heading for Buncrana on the 24th, Dungloe on the 25th and Donegal Town on Friday 26th.

Ballyshannon, Ballybofey, Letterkenny, Ramelton, Carrigart, Dunfanaghy, Falcarragh, Glenties, Ardara and Killybegs, just to name a few, are some of the towns the Rás will past through.

Oisin Kelly looked ahead to the return of the Rás after a five year absence with two of the Donegal riders.

Letterkenny man Sean McFadden competed in 2012 while that same year former An Post rider Ronan McLaughlin came close to winning a stage following a heroic solo ride into Bundoran…



Get behind the 2017 An Post Rás and experience the big race atmosphere, Join the Highland Radio Outside Broadcast teams at the end of Stage Four in Buncrana on Wednesday 24th May and Stage Five in Dungloe on Thursday 25th May.