Galway score late to beat Harps

19 May 2017
by admin

Barry Molloy

Galway Utd 2-1 Finn Harps

Finn Harps came away from Eamon Deacy Park disappointed after an injury time goal gave the home side a 2-1 win.

Harps played the better football in the opening half and were unfortunate not to open the scoring when Killian Cantwell’s header crashed off the crossbar while
Galway United felt that they should have had a penalty but the appeal was waved away by referee Ray Matthews.

The Finn Harps goal came after 27 minutes when Barry Molloy took possession on the edge of the penalty area. His shot came off the post and hit Galway United keeper Conor Winn in the back before nestling in the bottom corner.

Finn Harps were given a set back when Paddy McCourt had to go off injured but his replacement Danny Morrissey would have a fine game.

Finn Harps went in at the break 1-0 up and truly delighted of the way they played.

Galway United came out fighting in the second half and Ronan Murray though he had equalised only for his touch to go inches wide.

Galway United pushed for an equaliser and had another penalty appeal waved away as Harps went about their business.
Galway United’s equaliser came with fifteen minutes remaining.

Danny Morrissey was deemed to foul David Cawley in the penalty area and Ronan Murray pul Gallagher the wrong way.

The game took on an edge of its own with challenges going in from both sides. The referee lost patience with Harps manager Ollie Horgan sending him to the stand with six minutes remaining.

Galway United went close with four minutes remaining when Vinny Faherty headed over from close range. Ronan Murray also went close but there would be heartbreak for the visitors when with a minute and a half of injury time played, Vinny Faherty headed a
Marc Ludden cross past Gallagher for the winner.

It was desperate hard luck on the Harps who would have deserved the draw but in the end it was the home side who took the points.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher, Damien McNulty, Ciaran Coll, Killian Cantwell, Gareth Harkin, Ciaran O’Connor, Caolan McAleer, Sean Houston, Barry Molloy, Patrick McCourt, Ethan Boyle.
Subs: Harry Doherty, Packie Malley, Michael Funson, Jonny Bonner, Danny Morrissey, Gareth Doherty, Simon McGlynn.

