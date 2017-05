There are fears that the on-going political instability at Stormont will have a devastating impact on Strabane and Derry.

It’s due to the fact that budgets have yet to be agreed upon, with various monies effectively on hold until the situation at Stormont is resolved.

Cllr. Patsy Kelly is to raise the issue at next week’s sitting of Derry and Strabane District Council:

He says local organisations that rely on funding will be at a loss financially in the long term unless an agreement is reached: