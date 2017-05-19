logo



Family seek help in finding man thought to have gotten into difficulty swimming in the Foyle

19 May 2017
by News Highland

The sister of missing man Sam Comber, also known as Sam Harold, has made an appeal for help in finding him.

Mr Comber was last seen in Derry on Sunday May 14.

The 39 year-old bought items from a supermarket in the Quayside area at approximately 2:25pm before cycling towards the Peace Bridge.

The bike was later found chained up in a lay-by in the Newbuildings area.

Sam’s sister Siobhán, who lives in Letterkenny, fears he may have gotten into difficulty swimming in the River Foyle – she spoke earlier on the Shaun Doherty Show:

More News

Letterkenny man in court on human trafficking charges

0
A Letterkenny man has appeared at Ballyshannon District Court earlier today, charged with human trafficking in Sligo. 41-year-old Sorin Corpaci, Fortwell Court, Letterkenny is char[...]
19 May 2017

Shorthall says “blonde” comments raise questions about Arlene Foster

0
Arlene Foster’s recent comments about Sinn Féin’s northern leader Michelle O’Neill have been described as ‘bitchy’ by a Social Democrat TD. DUP leader[...]
19 May 2017

Family seek help in finding man thought to have gotten into difficulty swimming in the Foyle

0
The sister of missing man Sam Comber, also known as Sam Harold, has made an appeal for help in finding him. Mr Comber was last seen in Derry on Sunday May 14. The 39 year-old bough[...]
19 May 2017

Letterkenny University Hospital again the most overcrowded in Ireland

0
The number of sick people awaiting admission to a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital has risen to 33 making it again the most overcrowded hospital in the country. 20 of those a[...]
19 May 2017

Donegal projects to get heritage funding grants

0
The Heritage Council and the Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys have today  announced funding for a number of heritage projects i[...]
19 May 2017

Welcome news as HSE confirms return of key services at Carndonagh Hospital

0
There has been a welcome to the news that full services, including respite services, will be restored at Carndonagh Community Hospital in the coming weeks. The recent loss of respi[...]
19 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit