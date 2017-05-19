logo



‘Eir’ inaction causing bus shelter delays for Killbegs – Pringle

19 May 2017
by News Highland

 

It’s been claimed that inaction by Eir is leading to delays in getting a bus shelter for the Killybegs bus stop.

While The National Transport Authority has committed funding under the 2016 bus shelter programme to install one in the town, Eir have yet to remove two phone boxes which are currently in the way of the project.

Eir has advised that the phone boxes are on the list for removal but no set date has given.

Deputy Thomas Pringle is urging to speed up the removal procress so the project can get underway:

More News

‘Eir’ inaction causing bus shelter delays for Killbegs – Pringle

0
  It’s been claimed that inaction by Eir is leading to delays in getting a bus shelter for the Killybegs bus stop. While The National Transport Authority has committed f[...]
19 May 2017

Donegal Councillor calls for clarity on septic tank grants

0
A Donegal County Councillor is calling on the Environment Minister to roll out a grant scheme for every household that has a septic tank and may wish to upgrade their system. It fo[...]
19 May 2017

Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 18th May

0
A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community.[...]
18 May 2017

Minister Joe McHugh declares for Leo Varadkar in FG leadership race

0
Donegal Junior Minister Joe McHugh is backing Leo Varadkar in the race for the leadership of Fine Gael. His decision was made public this lunchtime and had been expected. Leo Varad[...]
18 May 2017

Tributes paid the Enda Kenny as front runners launch campaigns to replace him

0
Housing Minister Simon Coveney has officially launched his bid to become the next leader of Fine Gael. Standing outside the party’s HQ in the last few minutes he said he want[...]
18 May 2017

27 patients awaiting beds at LUH this morning

0
There were 27 people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, seven of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s two down on yesterday’s figur[...]
18 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit