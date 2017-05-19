‘Eir’ inaction causing bus shelter delays for Killbegs – Pringle

It’s been claimed that inaction by Eir is leading to delays in getting a bus shelter for the Killybegs bus stop.

While The National Transport Authority has committed funding under the 2016 bus shelter programme to install one in the town, Eir have yet to remove two phone boxes which are currently in the way of the project.

Eir has advised that the phone boxes are on the list for removal but no set date has given.

Deputy Thomas Pringle is urging to speed up the removal procress so the project can get underway: