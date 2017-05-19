Donegal projects to get heritage funding grants

The Heritage Council and the Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys have today announced funding for a number of heritage projects in County Donegal under its 2017 Community Heritage Grants Scheme.

A total of 196 heritage projects nationwide have been awarded funding under the scheme, which supports the continuing conservation and development of Irish heritage through local community based groups. Funding of 800,000 has been offered through the Heritage Council and the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs and 429 projects across the country applied for funding.

An example of the projects that have received funding in County Donegal include,

– Sraith na Cille – 1. Preserve and protect “Sraith na Cille” for generations to come 2: Uncover the ‘Story’ of the site and highlight it’s significance at local and national level 3: Develop it as a tourism offering. Applicant – Forbairt Dhún Lúiche. Amount Awarded – €1500

– Conservation of Templecrone Church – The aim of this project is the conservation of the 12th century Templecrone Church. Work is needed to stabilise the walls and gables as well as the fragile slate gravestones. Applicant – Maghery Heritage Group. Amount Awarded – €8000

– St. Catherine’s Church Conservation Project – The St Catherine’s Church Restoration Project main goal is the conservation of the medieval church of St Catherine’s in Killybegs. The project has been ongoing for fifteen years. Applicant – Killybegs History & Heritage Committee. Amount Awarded – €9000

– Women in Inishowen Heritage and Folklore – To raise awareness of the unique and pivotal role of female historians and folklore archivists in the documentation of the heritage of Inishowen. Applicant – Lands of Eogain. Amount Awarded €2000

– Conservation measures for the archaeological complex of Disert, Co. Donegal, 2017 – The aim of this year’s project is to undertake some of the specific actions identified in the 2016 Conservation Management Plan for the archaeological complex at Disert, Co. Donegal. Applicant – Institute of Technology Sligo/Disert Heritage Group. Amount Awarded – €5000

– Traditional Building skills in Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter – Aim of project is to revive the traditional building skills in Letterkenny’s Cathedral Quarter whilst at the same time carrying out essential repairs needed which were highlighted in Conservation Plan. Applicant – Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter CLG. Amount Awarded – €4500

– Dunfanaghy Wildlife Information Project – To identify local biodiversity and renew existing wildlife signage. This will help raise awareness of local biodiversity and foster a desire within the community to protect local species and habitats. Applicant – Dunfanaghy Tidy Towns. Amount Awarded – €2500

– Conservation Works to Rathmullan Abbey – Implement conservation repairs as identified in the updated Conservation Report attached, to extent of budgetary allowance. Install gates to Abbey entrances, for H&S. Applicant – Donegal County Council. Amount Awarded – €10000

– Tory Island Breeding Bird Project – To survey key breeding bird populations on the island and continue established management agreements for Corncrake. Applicant – BirdWatch Ireland. Amount Awarded – €4000

– Kilbarron Castle – The Next Steps – The aim is to complete the conservation of the hourglass wall at Kilbarron Castle to a high standard & undertake a geophysical survey of the site & topographical survey of an area outside the castle. Applicant – Kilbarron Castle Conservation Group. Amount Awarded – €6000