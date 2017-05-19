logo



Donegal Councillor calls for clarity on septic tank grants

19 May 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal County Councillor is calling on the Environment Minister to roll out a grant scheme for every household that has a septic tank and may wish to upgrade their system.

It follows concern raised that many people who are looking to upgrade their septic tank are finding it difficult to obtain the grant for work to be carried out.

Cllr Dessie Shiels says that when such a scheme was first unveiled there was a lot hype about it but believes there are a range of outstanding issues that need to be addressed.

He’s seeking clarity on the matter:

