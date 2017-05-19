logo



Derry beat Rovers 3-1 in Buncrana

19 May 2017
Shamrock Rovers were the unlucky visitors to Maginn Park on Friday night and left with one goal and no points as Derry City secured a three-one win.

Derry took the lead in the fifth minute when Aaron McEneff hit a sweet first time shot at goal having taken a layoff from Lukas Schubert.

Dean Jarvis sent a cross into the box for Schubert who took a touch when a shot seemed the better option. His decision paid dividends for Derry as McEneff steered the shot beyond the Rovers keeper Tomer Chencinski from the edge of the box.

Rovers equaliser came in the 21st minute through Graham Burke. His volleyed shot was too much for the Derry keeper who was powerless to stop it.

Barry McNamee hit his sixth goal of the season in the 45th minute. A good Derry move began with Conor McDermott on the halfway line. His long pass was headed on by Nathan Boyle to Schubert. He selected to pass to McNamee who drilled a nice shot past the keeper.

The second half continued where the first had left off as both sides pressed each other.

On 55 minutes, Nathan Boyle broke down the right. His cross to McEneff saw his shot blocked and when Ronan Curtis picked up the ball, he curled a good shot at the keeper’s top left hand corner which saw the keeper palm it away for a corner.

Rovers won a free kick on the edge of the Derry box in the 75th minute.

Graham Burke hit the kick which was well defended by the wall. A cross from the right side fell to Darren Meenan who headed in under the bar.

The referee gave the goal but the linesman on the right ruled it out.

Derry got the third goal in stoppage time. Aaron McEneff scored a penalty after Ronan Curtis had been fouled by Sean Heaney.

