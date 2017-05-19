Councillors warns of huge coast of tackling gorse fires in Donegal

A Donegal County Councillor is warning that the imminent bill from the recent spate of gorse fires could be much higher than years previous.

It follows figures released earlier this week which estimate that the bill was just over €2 million to put out gorse fires in Donegal from 2010-2015.

Cllr. Jack Murray says the cost will come out of everyone’s pockets.

While he acknowledging the work of the Donegal fire service in recent weeks, he’s says that the majority of the fires could have been prevented: