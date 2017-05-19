logo



Championship Preview: Captain Michael Murphy says Donegal will be focused on their own high standards

19 May 2017
by admin

The Ulster Championship swings into action this weekend.

Antrim are the first hurdle for Donegal on Sunday as Rory Gallagher’s side look to guide themselves back to an Ulster Final.

It’s been a difficult year for the Saffrons who were relegated to Division 4 in the league.

Speaking with Darragh Cox, Donegal Captain Michael Murphy says no matter who they play, they have to keep to their own high standards….

Donegal v Antrim in the Ulster Championship Quarter Final will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport from 4pm with Oisin Kelly and Declan Bonner in association with Brian McCormick’s Sports & Leisure, Letterkenny.

More Sport

Championship Preview: Captain Michael Murphy says Donegal will be focused on their own high standards

0
The Ulster Championship swings into action this weekend. Antrim are the first hurdle for Donegal on Sunday as Rory Gallagher’s side look to guide themselves back to an Ulster[...]
19 May 2017

Peader Mogan honoured to lead out the Donegal Minors on Championship Sunday

0
Donegal start the defence of their Ulster Minor title on Sunday in Ballybofey. It’s a new look side with just five of last years panel still around for the final year of the minor [...]
19 May 2017

Rhys Irwin nominated for Young Racer of the Year

0
The second nomination for the 2017 Masters Superbike CChampionship Young Racer of the Year award final has gone to Donegal’s Rhys Irwin. Fifteen year old Rhys is the first ri[...]
18 May 2017

Horgan wants Harps to tighten up at the back in Galway

0
Finn Harps travel to take on Galway United on Friday evening, with manager Ollie Horgan looking for a much more disciplined performance defensively in an attempt to get a result at[...]
18 May 2017

GAA Programme – Race for Anglo Celt starts this weekend

0
The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme  – with championship f[...]
18 May 2017

Championship Preview: Donegal’s Eoghan Ban Gallagher enjoying his football

0
Eoghan Ban Gallagher is likely to make his first Ulster Senior Championship start for Donegal on Sunday against Antrim in Ballybofey. After a few appearances from the bench in 2016[...]
18 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit