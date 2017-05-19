Championship Preview: Captain Michael Murphy says Donegal will be focused on their own high standards

The Ulster Championship swings into action this weekend.

Antrim are the first hurdle for Donegal on Sunday as Rory Gallagher’s side look to guide themselves back to an Ulster Final.

It’s been a difficult year for the Saffrons who were relegated to Division 4 in the league.

Speaking with Darragh Cox, Donegal Captain Michael Murphy says no matter who they play, they have to keep to their own high standards….

Donegal v Antrim in the Ulster Championship Quarter Final will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport from 4pm with Oisin Kelly and Declan Bonner in association with Brian McCormick’s Sports & Leisure, Letterkenny.