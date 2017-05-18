Three Donegal school deputations meeting with Education Minister today

Deputations from three Donegal schools seeking major building projects are travelling to the Dail today for meetings with Education Minister Richard Bruton and department officials.

The three schools are Scoil Adhamhnain in Luinnaigh, Derrybeg, St Marys National School, Stranorlar and Gaelscoil Na gCeithre Maistrí, Donegal Town.

The visit has been organised by Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher, who’ll be joined at the meetings by Deputy Pearse Doherty.

There’s speculation Minister Bruton may contest the Fine Gael leadership election, but Deputy Gallagher says whatever happens, today’s meetings will not be affected………