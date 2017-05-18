logo



Horgan wants Harps to tighten up at the back in Galway

18 May 2017
by admin

Finn Harps travel to take on Galway United on Friday evening, with manager Ollie Horgan looking for a much more disciplined performance defensively in an attempt to get a result at Eamonn Deacy Park (kick-off 7.45).

While Harps haven’t scored a goal in the last four matches that saw them drop to bottom of the League of Ireland Premier Division table, the manager, if anything, is more concerned about the frailties at the back.

“While they are bottom of the table with ourselves, Galway are going to be very difficult with the form they are in at the moment. They had a great win over Dundalk and probably should have beaten Cork last Friday night. It’s going to be difficult without a doubt to get a result down there but we’ll have to really tighten up defensively to get anything from the game. In the last match between us at Finn Park back in March, Galway really gave us the run around in the second half. We were lucky to get a draw that night. The likes of Ronan Murray and Kevin Devaney are really top standard players. I feel that Galway are in a completely false position with the squad of players that they have.” Horgan said.

The Harps boss confirmed that both Packie Mailey and Jonny Bonner have returned to training but neither player is expected to start tomorrow night due to a lack of match fitness.

Paddy McCourt, who has played with a hip problem over the past month may be pressed into action again although Horgan says the ex-Celtic man will need a rest at some stage. Eddie Dsane and B.J. Banda remain on the long term absentee list.

