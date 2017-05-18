logo



Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 18th May

18 May 2017
by admin

Chris Ashmore ft

A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community.

18 May 2017

Minister Joe McHugh declares for Leo Varadkar in FG leadership race

Donegal Junior Minister Joe McHugh is backing Leo Varadkar in the race for the leadership of Fine Gael. His decision was made public this lunchtime and had been expected. Leo Varad[...]
18 May 2017

Tributes paid the Enda Kenny as front runners launch campaigns to replace him

Housing Minister Simon Coveney has officially launched his bid to become the next leader of Fine Gael. Standing outside the party’s HQ in the last few minutes he said he want[...]
18 May 2017

27 patients awaiting beds at LUH this morning

There were 27 people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, seven of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s two down on yesterday’s figur[...]
18 May 2017

Lawyer for Danielle McLaughlin’s family outlines key developments in murder case

Police in India says they have ruled out all other suspects in the murder of Donegal backpacker Danielle McLaughlin. It was reported yesterday that chief suspect Vikat Bhagat had a[...]
18 May 2017

Still a two horse race as Frances Fitzgerald rules herself out of leadership contest

The Tánaiste and Justice Minister has ruled herself out of the Fine Gael leadership race. Frances Fitzgerald says she did seriously consider it, was touched by the encouragement an[...]
18 May 2017

