The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme – with championship fever in the air ahead of the start of the Ulster Championship Tom Comack is joined by Manus Boyle, John Lynch and Conleith Gilligan to look ahead to the race for the Anglo Celt Cup.

Manus, John and Conleith will give us a flavour of the mood in Donegal, Tyrone and Derry and who they see as the contenders…