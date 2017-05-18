Concern as another riverside lifebelt is stolen in Strabane

Serious concern has been raised after yet another vital piece of life saving equipment has been stolen from the riverside in Strabane.

The discovery was made by the local Mourne Search and Rescue team during a weekly traning session.

While out on the water, it was noticed by one of the crew members that a lifebelt, that would be situated on the wall behind Supervalue in the town, was removed and despite best efforts, they were unable to locate it.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says these continuing acts of vandalism and thefts are completely unacceptable: