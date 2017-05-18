logo



Championship Preview: Donegal’s Eoghan Ban Gallagher enjoying his football

18 May 2017
by admin

Eoghan Ban Gallagher is likely to make his first Ulster Senior Championship start for Donegal on Sunday against Antrim in Ballybofey.

After a few appearances from the bench in 2016, The Killybegs man was an ever present figure in this years league.

It’s been a busy year for Gallagher who was also involved in the Ulster winning Donegal u21 side which went to the All Ireland Semi Final.

Despite a busy year so far, Eoghan Ban has been telling Tom Comack he is enjoying his football…

Donegal v Antrim in the Ulster Championship Quarter Final will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport from 4pm with Oisin Kelly and Declan Bonner in association with Brian McCormick’s Sports & Leisure, Letterkenny.

More Sport

Championship Preview: Donegal’s Eoghan Ban Gallagher enjoying his football

0
Eoghan Ban Gallagher is likely to make his first Ulster Senior Championship start for Donegal on Sunday against Antrim in Ballybofey. After a few appearances from the bench in 2016[...]
18 May 2017

Jim McGuinness says clubs will benefit with tighter run provincial championships

0
Jim Mc Guinness has recommended a tighter running off of the provincial championships in order to facilitate club games. This is an ongoing issue that is hotly debated within the G[...]
17 May 2017

HighlandTV: Championship Preview with Donegal’s Ryan McHugh

0
Ryan McHugh is itching to get back to Championship action with Donegal this weekend. The All Star from Kilcar has played in three consecutive Ulster Finals, part of the winning sid[...]
17 May 2017

Jon Rahm confirmed to play Portstewart

0
Rory Mc Ilroy has confirmed that Jon Rahm will play in the Dubai Duty free Irish Open in Portstewart in July. The Spaniard recently won the Farmers Insurance open and is currently [...]
17 May 2017

Home draws for North West sides in Irish Senior Cup

0
Three north west sides have been handed home draws in the second round of cricket’s Irish Senior Cup. Two time winners from Leinster, The Hills, will come to Donemana who las[...]
17 May 2017

Who Will Make USL ‘Eleven30’ Selection?

0
  The eagerly-awaited unveiling of the Ulster Senior League’s ‘Eleven30’ team will take place at the League’s annual dinner dance and presentation function on Friday night. Th[...]
17 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit