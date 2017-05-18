Call for Grianan of Aileach’s opening hours to be extended

A Donegal County Councillor is calling for the opening times of An Grianan of Ailleach to be extended during the summer months.

It follows a call from Councillor Jack Murray yesterday to have the landmark twinned with Tullach Og Fort in County Tyrone.

However Cllr Paul Canning believes that the current closing time of 8.30pm is too early, particularly in the summer, when there is a significant influx of tourists to the area.

He says if Cllr. Murray’s plan is going to work, then the opening times need to change………..