There were 27 people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, seven of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s two down on yesterday’s figure, and 10 down on Tuesday, when the hospital was the mopst overcrowded in the country, forcing the implementation of the Full Capacity Protocol.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 406 people awaiting beds this morning, with the Mater and Tallaght Hospitals in Dublin the most overcrowded.