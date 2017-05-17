Toddler with mad skillz manages to snuff out candle with football

This is impressive.

The 2-year-old’s name is Korbin Jackson, and he has his own Instagram account dedicated to showing off all the trick shots he can do.

Previous videos suggest he’s already a total pro at basketball and ping pong, but this clip of him snuffing out the candle of a birthday cake with a soccer ball is jaw-dropping in its awesomeness.

Plus his reaction is adorable.

Check it out:

Here’s another video – you’d wanna have this kid on your team for beer pong:

Via Instagram

Story by Deirdre Molumby Entertainment.ie