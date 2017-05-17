Milford and District Adventure Race (MAD) to run this July

The Milford and District Adventure Race (MAD) will be held on Saturday the 22nd of July and details of the event have been released.

It is the brainchild of “The Race” winner Marty Lynch along with Hugh Coll, Damian McBride and Peter O’Donnell and they have been busy working out the route and details over the past few weeks.

It is based at Moyle View Park in Milford with all proceeds from the event going to the local Park Development Committee where the Soccer, Gaelic and Athletic Clubs share the facilities.

There will be two events on the day – the shorter 29k sprint or the longer 59k full course and in both events you will experience the beauty of Mulroy Bay, Portsalon Beach and of course the world famous rallying – Knockalla Hill Climb.

With a large number of athletes now in good shape following the WAAR event last weekend and with the Gartan Adventure Race on the 3rd of June on many people’s diary, MAD is another reason to continue your training regime if you are thinking of competing in Gaelforce North in September or Sea to Sumit in October.

Organisor Hugh Coll is also organising kayaking lessons for anyone wishing to practice and he can be contacted on 086 8313730.

The courses have been devised by some of The Race partipants to challenge yourself and also to push youself. In the Long 59k Course it starts with a 10k run from the Moyle View Park, up past the Mulroy Clay Pigeon Club, back down back the Mulroy Woods Hotel and right at Lidl, past the Milford Bakery to the Pier on the Kerrykeel to Milford Road. For there its a 2km kayak on Mulroy Bay before you head out on the cycle, through Kerrykeel to Waden Beach and up the Knockalla Coast Road as far as Scraggy Bay, right into Glenvar and then left at Shanky coming out at the Windmills for a 2.5km trail. Then its back on the Bike to Rathmullan and back to Milford finishing with a 1km run to the finish at Moyle View Park and much deserved refreshments.

The 29k Sprint also starts at Moyle View Park and takes in a 5.5km run through Milford towards the Pier on the Kerrykeel Road followed by a 1km kayak on the bay. Then its on the bike heading into Kerrykeel and right at Dury heading back towards Milford finishing with the 1k run to the finish at the Park.

To encourage people to get training the organisors are offering an Early Bird Entry of €30 for the Sprint Course or €40 for the Full course before the 30th of May. From then until entries close on the 30th of June the entry fee is €35 for the Sprint Course and €45 for the Full Course with a team entry of 3 or 4 people at €80.

The price includes a Finishers Medal for all, live DJ Entertainment, post race physo massage, refreshments and entry to the prizegiving and post race celebrations that night.

It simple to enter, just go on to their facebook page or sent your details to Hugh Coll, Milford AC, Glenkeen, Milford, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal or telephone him on 086 8313730.