Mc Monagle says overcrowding problem at LUH is “unsustainable”

A Donegal County Councillor is calling on the Health Minister to take action once and for all on issues facing Letterkenny University Hospital.

The call come after the hospital was the most overcrowded in the country yesterday, with 39 people waiting to be admitted, 19 of them in the hospital’s Emergency Department.

It was a sharp rise from Monday’s figure of 23 while on Friday’s there were 3 people waiting for a bed. The Full Capacity Protocol was implemented as a result.

Regional health forum west member Cllr. Gerry McMonagle says the situation at present simply cannot continue……………