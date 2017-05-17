Junior Tourism meeting with Donegal County Council today

Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Patrick O’Donovan will meet with members of Donegal County Council today on the second leg of a two day visit to the county.

Among the topics on the agenda will be the Donegal Tourism Strategy, which sets out to develop iconic attractions in the county with a view of them becoming major visitor destinations.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Minister O’ Donovan says that toursim is vital to the economic develeopment of the North West region and the Toursim Strategy for Donegal will play a pivotal role in bringing that forward.

He says his visit to the county has been a productive one………..