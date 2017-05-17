logo



Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars 2018

17 May 2017
by News Highland

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to host the Academy Awards next year.

This will mark Kimmel’s second consecutive year hosting the major awards ceremony.

Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment said: “After just one year, we can’t imagine anyone else hosting The Oscars. Jimmy’s skillful command of the stage is invaluable on a night when anything can happen – and does.”

Presumably, he’s referring to the infamous Oscars gaffe in which the wrong Best Picture winner was announced. In fairness, Kimmel handled the situation as well as he could have, given the circumstances.

Jimmy himself also referred to the event in his response to the news that he’ll be hosting the milestone ceremony: “If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”

Kimmel also tweeted about the news:

Jimmy Kimmel

@jimmykimmel

Thanks to @TheAcademy for asking me to host The again (assuming I opened the right envelope)

Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, who worked with Kimmel on the 2017 Oscars, will also be returning.

The 90th Oscars will be held on March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

 

Story by Deirdre Molumby Entertainment.ie

